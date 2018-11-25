Chubb rushed 28 times for 84 yards and a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-20 win over Cincinnati.

Cleveland raced out to a 28-0 lead in this one, with Chubb scoring two of the four touchdowns in that dominant stretch. His first score came via a one-yard run while the second was a spectacular 14-yard catch on which Chubb reached around a Bengals defender to secure the ball in the end zone. While the rookie running back averaged only 3.0 yards per carry, his two trips to the end zone more than made up for that poor average. Chubb's quickly emerging as one of the league's most productive running backs and should hold plenty of fantasy value in Week 13 despite a tricky matchup with a stout Texans defense.