Chubb rushed 20 times for 59 yards and two touchdowns and secured his only target for one yard in the Browns' 24-19 win over the Steelers on Thursday night.

After a Week 11 outing against the Saints where his workload was intentionally kept light, Chubb handled his largest carry total yet in his five-game season and made good use of the opportunity. The talented veteran back found the end zone from two yards out in both the second and fourth quarters, his first scores since his Week 7 debut. Chubb's second touchdown also provided the game-winning points for Cleveland, and his yardage was a new season high. Chubb will now have extra down time before a Week 13 Monday night matchup on the road against a tough Broncos defense on Dec. 2.