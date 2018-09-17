Chubb ran the ball two times for 14 yards during Sunday's 21-18 loss versus the Saints.

Though Chubb wasn't involved in the offensive game plan save for his two carries, he looked impressive when he touched the ball, gaining six and eight yards, respectively. Barring an injury to starter Carlos Hyde, the rookie out of Georgia likely won't see much more work going forward than he did Sunday, but the potential is there, making him a must-own in dynasty formats.

