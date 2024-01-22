Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry said Monday that the team intends to bring back Chubb (knee) for the 2024 season despite his current health and contract situation, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Berry's mention of Chubb's contract refers to the fact that the Browns have a potential 'out' this offseason for only $4 million in dead cap, whereas barring a restructure, the veteran running back would carry a $15.8 million cap hit for the 2024 campaign. Those are details that Chubb and the team can negotiate if there is indeed mutual interest in a continued partnership this offseason. On the injury front, Chubb's recovery from a significant ACL tear appears to be progressing on track. He shed his crutches mid-December and was also spotted walking without a brace on his left knee at that time.