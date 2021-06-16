Chubb indicated he wants to remain a member of the Browns after his rookie contract expires in 2021, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports. "It would mean a lot," Chubb said. "Cleveland is where I want to be. Hopefully everything can work out in that direction."
Chubb added that his agent and the team have already discussed a potential extension this offseason. He's been a key component of Cleveland's offense since he arrived as a second-round pick in 2018, but it was the 2020 season behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL and as part of a run-heavy offense that solidified his desire to remain with Cleveland.
