Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday that having Chubb play 22 snaps in Week 11's loss to the Saints was planned with the quick follow-up Thursday in mind, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports. The Browns host the Steelers in Week 12.

The snap count against the Saints was the lowest since Chubb made his season debut in Week 7, and his 11 carries matched a season-low (also in Week 7). The running back had his best game in Week 11, averaging 4.5 yards per carry and looked closest to the pre-injury version of Chubb than seen in his four games played. Thursday is shaping up to be real AFC North weather in Cleveland with a 90 percent chance of precipitation (both rain and snow) and wind. Jameis Winston has chucked the ball at least 41 times since becoming the starting quarterback, but Thursday's forecast suggest the ground game will be important.