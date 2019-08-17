Chubb has been ruled out for Saturday's preseason contest against the Colts, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

The Browns have elected not to risk the health of their starting running back at Lucas Oil Stadium during the team's second preseason tilt, lending reserves D'Ernest Johnson, A.J. Ouellette and Trayone Gray additional opportunities for reps with Chubb sidelined. Chubb's next chance to appear in preseason action will come Aug. 23 against the Buccaneers.