Chubb took 11 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for no gain in Friday's preseason loss to the Bills.

Chubb took a big step forward from last week with gains of 17 and 14 yards, but it was Carlos Hyde who got most of the carries early in the contest on his way to a 9-64-1 rushing line. The rookie still has time to continue making his case for some work, but the Browns likely will give Hyde and Duke Johnson most of the playing time to start the season.