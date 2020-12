Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Harris (knee) is day-to-day, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Harris started at right guard in Sunday's loss to the Jets and played every game. A knee injury has surfaced following the contest, and he'll be monitored closely throughout the week. Harris' status will be less of an issue if Wyatt Teller (ankle) returns to the lineup for the must-win game against the Steelers in Week 17.