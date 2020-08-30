Harris has been practicing with the first-team offense since the beginning of camp when starting center JC Tretter a minor knee procedure, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Tretter hasn't been ruled out for Week 1 against the Ravens, so Harris is not a lock to start when Sept. 13 rolls around. Callahan is pleased with Harris' development thus far in terms of the communication that goes on between the members of the line. "So far, we are really pleased, but until you get him matched up against teams like Baltimore and obviously Cincinnati, you just do not know. He has just come in there with a really good confidence about himself and nice poise, and that is refreshing for a young player," said the coach. The Browns may be in the unenviable position of starting two rookies on the line. Harris and 10th-overall draft pick Jedrick WIlls, who is ticketed for left tackle. That could hurt the rushing attack of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.