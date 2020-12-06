site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Nick Harris: Gearing up Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Harris (knee) is active for Sunday's game versus the Titans, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
Harris will back up JC Tretter at center moving forward. The rookie fifth-round pick has played just one snap on offense this year.
