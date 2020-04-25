Play

Browns' Nick Harris: Going to Cleveland

The Browns selected Harris in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 160th overall.

It's hard to see where Harris immediately fits on the roster as the Browns appear loaded at interior offensive line. Depth is still an important facet of an NFL roster, one which the Washington product should fill nicely.

