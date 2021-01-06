site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Nick Harris: Lands on IR
RotoWire Staff
Harris (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Harris could return for the Super Bowl if the Browns make it. The 22-year-old's absence will affect the depth on Cleveland's offensive line, specifically at the center and guard positions.
