Harris (knee) will undergo an MRI on Saturday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Harris suffered a right knee injury on the second play of Friday's preseason opener in Jacksonville. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski did not have details following the game and is waiting on the results of the MRI. This will be a significant loss if Harris is forced to miss time. He's logged thousands of practice reps with the first team offense since 2020 and is expected to start at center this season.