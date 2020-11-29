Harris (ankle) is inactive for Cleveland's Week 12 matchup against Jacksonville, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Harris carried no injury designation as of Thanksgiving, but he popped up on the injury report Friday with an ankle issue. The fifth-round rookie was, at least, able to field a limited workload during that practice, but he seemingly has not shown enough to the team training staff to be activated for Week 12. Cleveland will have to search elsewhere for a backup center if JC Tretter is forced to exit the game.