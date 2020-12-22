Harris is expected to start at right guard Week 16 against the Jets, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Harris stepped up when the Browns lost Chris Hubbard to a knee injury on the second play of Week 15's win over the Giants. Hubbard, who was replacing the injured Wyatt Teller (ankle), will undergo season-ending knee surgery according to a source, while head coach Kevin Stefanski said Teller was unlikely to play against the Jets. With Harris in the lineup, the ground game was not as effective, but he was part of an offensive line that limited one sack and one quarterback hit.