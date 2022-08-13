Harris (knee) is expected to need season-ending surgery after injuring his knee during the Browns' preseason opener, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

The Browns were hoping to avoid the loss of their starting center after his knee gave out during Friday's preseason game against the Jaguars, but an MRI seemingly confirmed the severity of Harris' injury and will leave the Browns without the lynchpin of their offensive line. Ethan Pocic will step in as the starting center, with Dawson Deaton and Brock Hoffman as depth pieces.