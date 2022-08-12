Harris has been ruled out of Friday night's preseason game against Jacksonville after suffering a knee injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Harris' right knee seemed to give out while he was getting bull rushed on Cleveland's second play from scrimmage Friday. The 24-year-old figures to slot in as the Browns' starting center this coming regular season, so his potential loss could be a major concern for the team this preseason. With Harris out, sixth-year offensive lineman Ethan Pocic should step in at center for Cleveland.