Beckham (knee) confirmed Tuesday in a post on his personal Instagram account that he underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL.

Beckham likely won't be able to ramp up his rehab process in earnest until early 2021, but barring any setbacks in his recovery from surgery, he'll likely be ready to go for the start of next season. The 28-year-old will head into 2021 with three seasons remaining on the five-year, $90 million contract extension he inked in August 2018, when he was still a member of the Giants.