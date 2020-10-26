Beckham (knee) informed Josina Anderson of ESPN on Monday that he has suffered a season-ending ACL tear in his left knee.

Beckham sustained the season-ending injury during Sunday's 37-34 win over the Bengals while attempting to chase down cornerback Darius Phillips after Baker Mayfield threw an interception on his first pass of the game. The Browns will doubtless place the star wideout on injured reserve in the near future as he sets his sights on making a recovery for 2021. With Beckham out, Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones, both of whom impressed during Sunday's divisional win, will be in line for added offensive reps alongside Jarvis Landry. The 27-year-old Beckham's 2020 campaign comes to an end with 23 catches for 319 yards and four touchdowns (three receiving, one rushing) in seven appearances, plus three carries for 72 yards.