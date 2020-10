Beckham was added to the Browns' Week 4 injury report after being limited by a back issue Thursday, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Any mid-week addition to the injury report is notable, but at this stage it's unclear if Beckham is simply managing a minor issue or if he suffered a setback during Thursday's practice. What he's able to do on the field Friday will thus determine which injury designation he'll be tagged with in advance of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.