Beckham (hip) practiced Monday, Cleveland.com reports.

Beckham has been managing a hip issue of late, but it's something he's been downplaying, and his Week 1 status isn't thought to be in any danger. We can assume that Beckham won't play in the Browns' preseason finale, and barring any setbacks, he's entrenched as a starting wideout for the team opposite Jarvis Landry.

