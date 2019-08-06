Beckham (illness) was back practicing Tuesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Beckham was held out of Monday's session due to an illness, but as expected, it didn't keep the star wideout on the sidelines for long. Look for Beckham to be a full go as he continues to build chemistry with his new team ahead of the Browns' preseason opener Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories