Beckham (hip) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Titans, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Beckham was a surprise addition to the Browns' injury report Thursday with a hip issue, which he admitted was difficult to deal with throughout the preseason, per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. While he said that his ability to sprint "hinders" him, Beckham nonetheless was a full practice participant both Thursday and Friday. He'll thus serve as Baker Mayfield's top target Week 1.