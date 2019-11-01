Browns' Odell Beckham: Cleared for Week 9
Beckham (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
As was the case Wednesday and Thursday, Beckham remained a limited participant in practice Friday while nursing the groin injury, but the Browns apparently were satisfied enough with his health to clear him to play this weekend. He'll look to put an end to a five-game streak without a touchdown while he takes aim at the Broncos' fourth-ranked pass defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Waivers: Samuels a must-add
With the trade deadline done and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big one...
-
Week 9 WR preview: Adams in, Hilton out
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 9, including...
-
TNF recap, latest news with Hilton out
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Week 9 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Two struggling quarterbacks in a head-to-head matchup, plus an injury replacement and a legend...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...