Browns' Odell Beckham: Cleared for Week 9

Beckham (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

As was the case Wednesday and Thursday, Beckham remained a limited participant in practice Friday while nursing the groin injury, but the Browns apparently were satisfied enough with his health to clear him to play this weekend. He'll look to put an end to a five-game streak without a touchdown while he takes aim at the Broncos' fourth-ranked pass defense.