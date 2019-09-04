Coach Freddie Kitchens said Beckham (hip) is "ready to go" for Sunday's game against the Titans, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Beckham returned to team drills Monday after missing the entire preseason. There hasn't been serious doubt about his Week 1 availability at any point, though his history of lower-body injuries does create some concern regarding his chances to play 16 games. In any case, the 26-year-old will have his first opportunity to play in a game with Baker Mayfield when the Browns host the Titans on Sunday. The Tennessee defense was tough on quarterbacks, running backs and tight ends last season, but only nine teams allowed more fantasy points to wideouts, and only eight yielded more receiving yards to the position. Beckham figures to run most of his routes against Malcolm Butler or Adoree' Jackson, a pair of cornerbacks who came on strong last December after struggling earlier in the year.