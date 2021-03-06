Beckham is "right on track" in his recovery from October knee surgery, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The Browns haven't provided any sort of timetable when it comes to Beckham's status other than to say he's operating ahead of schedule. Perhaps more importantly, head coach Kevin Stefanski seemed to buck the notion the team could consider trading the star receiver suggesting the Browns are "in a good spot" to keep Beckham for the 2021 season. This follows numerous reports throughout the past few months detailing various ways in which the team could get out of five-year contract Beckham signed back in 2018 with the Giants. The 28-year-old's guaranteed $12.79 million salary for next season all but assures the only recourse the Browns may have, should they even want to shed the salary, would be to trade Beckham, but an equal form of compensation might be a tough ask given his injury history over the past four years.