Beckham is downplaying his hip issue, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Per the report, he's simply following the team's plan, which presumably includes not pushing things in the preseason. Beckham indicated that he plans to be available for Week 1 action, however. Supporting that notion is that the star wideout nodded in the affirmative when Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal asked him if he'd play through his hip issue if this were the regular season.

