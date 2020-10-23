Beckham's outlook for Sunday's game against the Bengals may have improved after the Bengals ruled top cornerback William Jackson (concussion) out for the Week 7 matchup, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Though he didn't shadow Beckham exclusively in the Bengals' Week 2 loss to the Browns, Jackson was still expected to cover the wideout on a majority of his routes Sunday before being ruled out with the head injury. With Mackenzie Alexander slated to match up with a banged-up Jarvis Landry (rib) in the slot, Beckham should now run mainly against perimeter corners LeShaun Sims and Darius Phillips, both of whom represent major downgrades from Jackson in coverage, per Pro Football Focus. Beckham's team context remains less than ideal with the Browns having leaned heavily on the running game this season in part due to quarterback Baker Mayfield's poor efficiency, but the plus matchup with Cincinnati in addition to the absence of top tight end Austin Hooper (appendix) should help the wideout bounce back to some extent after he logged a season-low four targets in the Week 6 loss to Pittsburgh.