Beckham (knee) hinted in a couple of social media posts that he will make his season debut Week 3 against the Bears, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Beckham tweet-replied to teammate Jarvis Landry (sprained MCL), suggesting he would help the team hold down the fort while Landry is unavailable on injured reserve. Beckham also posted a video on his YouTube channel with an accompanying caption that reads, "Back like I never left." With Landry slated to miss at least three weeks, having Beckham back on board will help a wideout unit that had issues last week against the Texans.