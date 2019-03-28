Beckham (quadriceps) is expected to report for the start of the Browns' offseason program next Monday, Tony Grossi of ESPN reports.

Early reports suggested Beckham was not completely thrilled by the news that he was traded to Cleveland, but even if that's true, it doesn't sound as if the star receiver is planning to protest in any way. One potential complication for his impending arrival for Monday's kickoff is that Beckham was vacationing in France at the time he was dealt, and he now has to make plans to get back in the country two weeks earlier since teams with new head coaches can begin practicing April 1. If that can be managed, it appears the Odell Beckham saga in Cleveland will begin drama-free.