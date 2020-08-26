Beckham reports he's "definitely feeling a lot better" this preseason than he did in 2019, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports.

Beckham has made a few athletic catches during camp, including a snatch of a deep ball while out-jumping double coverage. "It was a heck of a play by Odell," offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said. "We are going to give Odell and those receivers as many chances. That was one of the ones that stands out, but there have been three or four more in practice where we just give those guys a chance to catch the ball, put it in play and give them opportunities to make a play." Beckham was obviously hampered in 2019 by a core injury that limited him to a career-low in yards per game (64.7). A healthy Beckham will have a big role even if the team leans more on Nick Chubb and the running attack.