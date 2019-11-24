Browns' Odell Beckham: Finds end zone in win over Dolphins

Beckham caught six of eight targets for 84 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 41-24 win over the Dolphins.

Beckham helped his team get off to a fast start with a beautiful 35-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. He was limited mostly to short gains on his other receptions but still did enough to come away with his fourth-best receiving output of the season. Beckham's touchdown was also his first since Week 2 and he'll look to build on this effort next Sunday against the Steelers.