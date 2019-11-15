Browns' Odell Beckham: Four-catch night in win

Beckham hauled in four of 10 targets for 60 yards in the Browns' 21-7 win over the Steelers on Thursday.

Beckham led the Browns in receiving yardage on the night with his relatively modest tally. The star wideout's catch total was actually his lowest since Week 5 in a disastrous loss to the 49ers, and his yardage tally ranked as his second highest over the last four contests. Beckham continues to fall well below preseason expectations, but a combination of erratic play from quarterback Baker Mayfield and questionable offensive schemes have had a significant part to play in his struggles. Beckham will look to capitalize on a favorable matchup against the Dolphins in Week 12, a week from Sunday.