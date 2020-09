Beckham recorded four receptions on six targets for 59 yards in Week 3 against Washington.

Beckham failed to follow up his big Week 2 performance, though he still led the team in targets and yards. He was largely held back by the team's offensive philosophy as Baker Mayfield attempted only 23 pass attempts for 156 yards. Accruing only 16 targets in the first three games, it appears Beckham will be reliant upon touchdowns and big plays to produce this season.