Beckham popped up on the injury report Thursday as a full participant with a hip injury.

One day after the report didn't include Beckham, the star receiver was added as a full participant Thursday. In a related item, he told Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer that he's been afraid to open up due to the hip injury that has hung over him all preseason. "It's something that hinders me from fully sprinting as fast as I can. I'd rather get to Sunday and open up [vs. the Titans] than be running around and hinder myself before the game," said Beckham. Despite that uncertainty during the practice week, he added that he'll be ready to go full tilt Sunday against the Titans.

