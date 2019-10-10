Browns' Odell Beckham: Full participant Wednesday

Beckham was listed as a full participant at Wednesday's practice with a hip injury.

Beckham, who missed significant time during preseason due to a hip injury, should be ready to play Week 6 against the Seahawks. Health is not on the mind of fantasy owners when it comes to Beckham; it is the four catches on 13 targets over the last two weeks. The real concern is why the Browns can't get the ball in his hands more often.

