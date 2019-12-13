Play

Browns' Odell Beckham: Good to go for Sunday

Beckham (groin) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Beckham's groin issue -- which reports over the weekend suggested is a sports hernia that will require offseason surgery -- limited his participation in practices Wednesday through Friday, but the Browns never indicated the injury jeopardized his status for Week 15. The 27-year-old should be in line to start and handle big snap counts over the final three games even if his practice reps continue to remain capped, but at this point, teammate Jarvis Landry looks to have supplanted him as the Browns' most reliable option in the passing game.

