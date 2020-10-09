Beckham (toe) was a full participant at Friday's practice and won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Colts, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Beckham was limited in the Browns' first two practices of the week, but his ability to take every rep in Friday's session clears the way for him to suit up versus Indianapolis. He'll be looking to build on his best outing of the season in Week 4, when he torched the Cowboys for three touchdowns while racking up 81 yards as a receiver and 73 yards on the ground.