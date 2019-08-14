Beckham didn't participate in the team portion of Wednesday's practice due to a hip pointer, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

The Browns are meeting with the Colts in joint practices Wednesday and Thursday before squaring off Saturday, but Beckham has been contained to just individual drills so far. Graziano noted Beckham may be cleared for team drills Thursday, which would be a step in the right direction for a potential appearance this weekend. That said, coach Freddie Kitchens has yet to make a decision on Beckham's upcoming availability.

More News
Our Latest Stories