Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski doled out praise to Beckham, whose four catches during Sunday's win over Washington went for first downs, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Beckham came up big on a 3rd-and-12, snaring a pass for 15 yards and a first down to keep what turned out to be the Browns' game-winning drive alive. "Four catches, four huge plays, four first downs, which was very big for us,'' Stefanski said. Beckham has 22 targets through three games compared to the 30 he had after three games in 2019. That will be the nature of the offense, which will rely on the ground game when it can dictate the terms of a game. That means fewer opportunities for Beckham, who has learned to accept the new offense and adjusted his goals accordingly, per an earlier report from Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.