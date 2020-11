Beckham (knee) is scheduled to undergo surgery next week to repair his torn ACL, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Assuming no unexpected complications with his surgery, Beckham should be at or close to full health by the time training camp begins in 2021. Beckham's absence for the remainder of the season should free up more targets for fellow wideouts Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins over the second half of the Browns' schedule.