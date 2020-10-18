Beckham recorded two receptions on four targets for 25 yards in Week 6 against the Steelers.

Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum combined to throw for 165 yards, limiting all of the Browns receiving options. As a result, Beckham was hampered by the team's offensive struggles and may have also been feeling the lingering effects of an illness that limited him throughout the week. Prior to this contest, Beckham had proven to have a relatively high floor, commanding at least six targets in every game. Beckham should be in line for a bounceback performance in Week 8 against the Bengals, though Baker Mayfield's (ribs) status will be worth monitoring.