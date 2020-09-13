Beckham secured three of 10 targets for 32 yards in the Browns' 38-6 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Despite comfortably pacing either club in looks, Beckham produced a significantly disappointing performance to kick off his second Browns campaign. The multi-time Pro Bowler is reportedly free of the assortment of injuries that limited him all season, but in terms of his first opportunity to corroborate his return to full health, Beckham produced a dud that was reminiscent of some of his underwhelming 2019 showings. The amount of attention he drew from quarterback Baker Mayfield was a good sign, however, and the veteran wideout will look to quickly atone in a Week 2 Thursday night home matchup against the Bengals.