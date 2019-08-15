Beckham isn't dealing with a hip pointer, but instead a different hip issue, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The aforementioned injury kept Beckham sidelined from the team portion of Wednesday's joint practice with the Colts. Afterward, coach Freddie Kitchens said, "He's got a little bit of something going on but we expect him back pretty soon." Whether that means Thursday's session, Saturday's preseason game or next week remains to be seen, but Beckham at least participated in individual drills Wednesday. At the moment, there's no indication this concern will impact the wideout's availability long-term.