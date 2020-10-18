Both Beckham (illness) and Jarvis Landry (hip, rib) are expected to play Sunday against the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Browns' top two pass-catchers are listed as questionable for the contest, with official confirmation of their status set to arrive upon the release of the Browns' inactives prior to Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. Meanwhile, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network notes that QB Baker Mayfield (chest), who is also listed as questionable, is set to the start the contest.