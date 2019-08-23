Beckham (hip) won't suit up for Friday's preseason tilt against the Buccaneers, ESPN's Josina Anderson reports.

This news comes as no surprise, as the most important goal with Beckham is to have him ready for Week 1. Fellow prominent offensive starters Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry will also sit, but quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to be out there, at least for a little while.

More News
Our Latest Stories