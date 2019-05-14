Beckham (quad) will participate Tuesday when the Browns begin OTAs, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

Beckham showed up April 1 for the first day of the team's voluntary offseason program, then left Cleveland to work out on his own. He'll likely join his teammates for all three rounds of OTAs in May, though June minicamp is the only mandatory activity before the beginning of training camp. There hasn't been any suggestion that Beckham's quad injury from December is still an issue.

