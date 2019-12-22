Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Books January meeting with specialist

Beckham is scheduled to meet with a core-muscle specialist Jan. 13 to gather more information about the "hernia-like" injury he's been battling for much of the season, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

The Browns nor Beckham have officially confirmed that he's dealing with a sports hernia, but he's been listed on the team's injury reports throughout the season with either hip or groin issues. While Beckham hasn't missed a game on account of the injury and is set to play again Sunday against the Ravens, offseason surgery could be in the cards for the wideout as he looks to move past the issue for good. The meeting with the specialist should allow Beckham to decide whether a procedure is necessary or if the core injury is something that can be addressed through rest and rehab during the offseason.