Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Books January meeting with specialist
Beckham is scheduled to meet with a core-muscle specialist Jan. 13 to gather more information about the "hernia-like" injury he's been battling for much of the season, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
The Browns nor Beckham have officially confirmed that he's dealing with a sports hernia, but he's been listed on the team's injury reports throughout the season with either hip or groin issues. While Beckham hasn't missed a game on account of the injury and is set to play again Sunday against the Ravens, offseason surgery could be in the cards for the wideout as he looks to move past the issue for good. The meeting with the specialist should allow Beckham to decide whether a procedure is necessary or if the core injury is something that can be addressed through rest and rehab during the offseason.
More News
-
Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Set for Sunday•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Logs limited practice•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Limited at practice•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Wants to play final two weeks•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Makes eight grabs versus Cardinals•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Good to go Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 16 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...