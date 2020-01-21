Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Finally opts for surgery
Beckham underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a core muscle injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Plagued by a chronic groin/abdomen injury throughout the 2019 campaign, Beckham nonetheless played 87 percent or more of offensive snaps in each of his 16 games, catching 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns on 133 targets. He's expected to make a full recovery from surgery before the 2020 campaign, but he could be absent or limited during the offseason program. With Kevin Stefanski replacing Freddie Kitchens as Cleveland's head coach, Beckham stands a good chance to rebound from his career-low marks for yards per game (64.7) and targets per game (8.3). Prior to 2019, he'd produced no less than 85.4 yards per game in any of the four seasons in which he made more than four appearances.
